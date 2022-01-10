Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $847,456.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00059425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00086849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.96 or 0.07497205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,099.39 or 1.00168602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003235 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

