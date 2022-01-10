JustInvest LLC Acquires 23,211 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,996 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

