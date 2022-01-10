JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,768 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 2.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHG opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

