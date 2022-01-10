JustInvest LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $188.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day moving average is $177.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

