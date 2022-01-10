JustInvest LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.