JustInvest LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $25.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

