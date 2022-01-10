JustInvest LLC Has $847,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

