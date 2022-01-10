JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.