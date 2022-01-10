K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys 77,096 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 568.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.08% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 7,919.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,759. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

