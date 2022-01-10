K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 285,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of SciPlay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $12.20. 15,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

