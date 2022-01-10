K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 76,036 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.03. 13,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,980. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.