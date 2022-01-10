K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 1,781 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for approximately 1.5% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $18,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.78. 1,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

