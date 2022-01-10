K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $3.23 Million Position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 2.06% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $52,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $8,937,000.

CNTQ stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is based in United States.

