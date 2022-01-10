K21 Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002548 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $442,103.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, K21 has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00063761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,251,579 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

