Kaltura Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 17th (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura’s (NASDAQ:KLTR) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 17th. Kaltura had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Kaltura’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLTR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. decreased their target price on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

