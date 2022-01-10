KARMA 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, KARMA has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $34.11 million and $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001489 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00052046 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00619947 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

