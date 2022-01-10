KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84. KB Home has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76.
In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.