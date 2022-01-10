KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84. KB Home has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.