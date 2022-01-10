Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,124,000 after buying an additional 429,853 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,751,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 686,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

