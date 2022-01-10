Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 9,140 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,999,000 after purchasing an additional 486,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 377,959 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 905,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 286,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,794,000 after acquiring an additional 131,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $129.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

