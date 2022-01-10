Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $3.87 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Sterling Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 273,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STL opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.