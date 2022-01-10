Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kemper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kemper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

