Keybank National Association OH Buys 51 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $362.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.11 and its 200-day moving average is $372.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

