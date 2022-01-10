Keybank National Association OH Has $695,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool stock opened at $227.04 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $176.28 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

