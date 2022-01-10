Keybank National Association OH Has $800,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pentair were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 4,030.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after buying an additional 473,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

