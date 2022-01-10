Keybank National Association OH Purchases 143 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Polaris were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII stock opened at $114.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

