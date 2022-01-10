Keybank National Association OH Sells 880 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $108.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.