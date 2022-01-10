Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded to Market Perform by Wolfe Research

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

