KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KKR opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

