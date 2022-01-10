KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings per share of $5.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.55 and the lowest is $5.40. KLA reported earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $21.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.88 to $21.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $23.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $11.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.74. 27,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,972. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $442.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

