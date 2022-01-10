Kleros (PNK) One Day Volume Hits $1.47 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Kleros has a market cap of $68.32 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003567 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00421798 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.