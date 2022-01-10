Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.97 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

