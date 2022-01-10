KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,582,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,703 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $85,732,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $22,146,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $36.14 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.