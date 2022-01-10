Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.54. 4,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

