Kuai Token Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $505,801.16 and $770,225.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00066668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

