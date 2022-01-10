Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of KUBTY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kubota has a 52-week low of $97.57 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

