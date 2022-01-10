Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of KUBTY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kubota has a 52-week low of $97.57 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
