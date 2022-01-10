Kuende Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $668,225.78 and approximately $40.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

