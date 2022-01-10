Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $285.27. The company had a trading volume of 642,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,740. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $210.13 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.71 and its 200 day moving average is $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

