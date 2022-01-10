Landshare Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $207,316.00 (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00007886 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $207,316.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,793,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,419 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

