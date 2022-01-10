Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lantheus in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

