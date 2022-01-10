Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $822.20

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 822.20 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 814 ($10.97), with a volume of 38184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($11.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 779.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

