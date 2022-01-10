Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,058.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,318.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,553.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,968.27.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

