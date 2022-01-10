Legato Capital Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY opened at $90.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

