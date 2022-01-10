Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of IES worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 659.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after buying an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 480,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IES by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $324,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.