Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $43.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Lemonade stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

