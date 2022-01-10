Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Leslie’s posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

LESL opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 256.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 26.3% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

