Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Tops $71.62 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $71.62 million and $7.47 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00006998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00080893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.22 or 0.07335179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.67 or 0.99922297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003076 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

