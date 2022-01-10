Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,860,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,000,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 15.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $336.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.40 and a 200-day moving average of $314.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

