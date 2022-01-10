Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:YVR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.58. Liquid Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 14,555.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YVR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.