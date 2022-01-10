Litecoin Cash Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $1,006.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,553.00 or 0.99980000 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 792.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 748,486,262 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.