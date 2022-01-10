Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,461 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,504,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 671,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 642,417 shares during the last quarter.

ADV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ADV stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

